— A 41-year-old man died at WakeMed after suffering injuries late Saturday in a stabbing in northwest Raleigh.

Officers found David Choko Brown at about 9 p.m. when they responded to a shots fired call on Vista View Court, which is near U.S. Highway 70.

No other information about the stabbing has been released, but Raleigh police said Sunday that an investigation is ongoing.