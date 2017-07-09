Local News

Man dies after northwest Raleigh stabbing

Posted 7:22 a.m. today
Updated 1:06 p.m. today

A man was taken to WakeMed late Saturday after being stabbed. Officers found the man when they responded to a shots fired call on Vista View Court, which is northwest Raleigh near U.S. Highway 70.

Raleigh, N.C. — A 41-year-old man died at WakeMed after suffering injuries late Saturday in a stabbing in northwest Raleigh.

Officers found David Choko Brown at about 9 p.m. when they responded to a shots fired call on Vista View Court, which is near U.S. Highway 70.

No other information about the stabbing has been released, but Raleigh police said Sunday that an investigation is ongoing.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all