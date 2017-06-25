You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man has died after falling about 70 feet from a waterfall in western North Carolina.

McDowell County Emergency Services director William Kehler told WYFF-TV on Sunday the man fell from Upper Catawba Falls in Pisgah National Forest.

Kehler says the man was airlifted to an Asheville hospital Saturday evening.

The man has not been identified.

Kehler says he's unsure if the man was alone or with a group.

U.S. Forest Service officials are investigating.