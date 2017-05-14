You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man and a woman have both died after a murder-suicide in Durham on Monday.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Golden Crest Drive. At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Torrey Price, who was dead.

The woman, 35-year-old Kartrina Wright, was shot in the head and was taken to a local hospital, where she died later as a result of her injuries.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation.

"It's very tragic. It's very emotional, a little scary, knowing something like this is right next door to us. We're just a little emotional about it right now," said neighbor Alisa Lewis.

A man who identified himself as Wright's brother said she and Price were in a relationship and had a child together but were not married. There were two children in the house at the time of the shooting, along with Wright's mother.

"At some point, I saw someone leaving out the house. It was a woman, very distraught, crying. And then I saw the children being let out the house and that's when I said something terrible has happened here," one neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

Neighbors said they are praying for all three generations of the Wright family.

"I just feel for those little girls and the mom of those little girls and the grandma that had to witness everything that occurred," Lewis said.