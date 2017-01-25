Local News
Man crossing tracks is struck, injured by freight train in Durham
Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a train Wednesday night in Durham.
Authorities said the man, who was not identified, was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train at about 8:15 p.m. as he attempted to cross the train tracks at an Amtrak station at 601 West Main Street.
The man was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment.
Authorities said the train conductor was the only person on board at the time of the collision and was not injured.
