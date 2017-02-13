You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 18-year-old died Sunday in a car crash in Person County, and officials say his mother's boyfriend was critically injured in a separate crash while rushing to help.

Officials said Demari Leo Daye, a student at Person High School, was traveling on Allens Chapel Church Road around 7:30 p.m. when his 1986 Toyota pick-up truck ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Daye was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries. A teenager riding in the passenger seat was not injured.

Highway Patrol officers said Jeremy Paylor was on his way to help the teen when he was injured in a separate crash. According to officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Paylor was speeding across the centerline and struck an SUV carrying two children.

Paylor remains in critical condition at Duke University. The driver of the SUV and the children, ages 8 and 10, were not badly injured in the crash.

Paylor rushed to the scene as soon as his family heard about Daye's crash, officials said. His crash occurred about two miles from the original wreck.

The crash is under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol to be involved in either case.