— One man was seriously injured overnight in a fiery single-vehicle crash.

Officials said the wreck happened late Saturday on Rose Ridge Road between Hoffman Road and Derby Road between the towns of West End and Pinebluff.

At the scene, they found a power pole cut in half with powerlines stretched across the roadway and a man in his twenties on the ground a short distance away from a burning car. The victim was transported by ambulance to meet a helicopter to transport him to the hospital.

Rose Ridge Road was closed to traffic for an extended time period while officials battled the fire and removed the electrical lines from the roadway.

Several power outages were reported in the area following the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.