Man convicted of 1993 World Trade Center bomb plot dies in Butner prison
Posted 12:08 p.m. today
Updated 16 minutes ago
Butner, N.C. — The man convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center bomb plot died early Saturday in the federal prison facility in Butner, according to NBC News.
Omar Abdel-Rahman, 78, also known as the Blind Sheikh, died at 5:40 a.m. in the Butner Medical Center from natural causes, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Rahman battled diabetes and coronary heart disease and has been in the Butner facility since Feb. 22, 2007.
Rahman was confined in federal custody since 1993. He was convicted in connection with inspiring terror plots, including the World Trade Center bombing and a later plot to blow up the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, among other New York City landmarks.
The Egyptian cleric was the spiritual leader of a group that was believed to have been behind other terror attacks, such as the killing of tourists in Luxor, Egypt in 1997.
Ben Hill Feb 18, 1:28 p.m.
Good riddance.