— A white supremacist was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for gunning down a print shop operator at Wayne Community College two years ago.

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Kenneth Morgan Stancil III, 22, of first-degree murder in the April 13, 2015, death of Ron Lane in the school's library.

Authorities said Stancil shot Lane with a 12-gauge pump shotgun before fleeing the area on a motorcycle. He was captured the next morning when police found him asleep on a beach in Volusia County, Fla.

Stancil worked at the print shop until a month before the shooting, when he was fired for repeated absences.

He has said he shot Lane because the openly gay man made sexual advances toward his 16-year-old brother through Facebook.

Federal investigators wanted to examine Nick Stancil's Facebook page, which was deleted shortly after the shooting, to determine whether Stancil should be charged with a federal hate crime.