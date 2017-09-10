Man claims 'self defense' after Moore County shooting
Posted 1:16 p.m. today
Updated 1:17 p.m. today
Moore County, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.
Around 10:15 a.m., officials responded to a call about a gunshot victim located inside a truck at the intersection of N.C. Highway 705 and Chrisco Road beside a church.
While responders were on the way to the highway intersection, the suspected shooter allegedly called 911 telling deputies that the shooting was done in “self-defense."
A 35-year-old victim was transported to a trauma center in Chapel Hill.
The incident remains under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.