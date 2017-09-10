You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday.

Around 10:15 a.m., officials responded to a call about a gunshot victim located inside a truck at the intersection of N.C. Highway 705 and Chrisco Road beside a church.

While responders were on the way to the highway intersection, the suspected shooter allegedly called 911 telling deputies that the shooting was done in “self-defense."

A 35-year-old victim was transported to a trauma center in Chapel Hill.

The incident remains under investigation.