— A Fairmont man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in Fayetteville that occurred more than nine years apart, police said Monday.

Larry Dean Hunt, 50, of the 1600 block of Atkinson Road, was charged with second-degree rape in an alleged Nov. 9 incident. Police said Hunt and the victim are acquaintances.

During the course of the investigation, police received information that led them to an unsolved sex assault case from July 2007 involving a different victim. Detectives identified Hunt as a suspect in that case and charged him with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense.

Hunt was being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Hunt is asked to call Detective R. Deshields at 910-580-3016, Detective J. Benazzi at 910-257-3668 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.