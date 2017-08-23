Man charged with secret peeping after photographing child in Raleigh Walmart
Posted 4:56 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly took photos secretly of a child inside a Walmart.
According to an arrest warrant, Andre Antonio Longmire, 30, of 3001 Bunnalley Court, used a cell phone to take photos underneath or through clothes worn by a girl in the store at 1725 New Hope Church Road.
Walmart managers had previously warned Longmire against entering or remaining at the store, the warrant states.
Longmire was charged with felony secret peeping and second-degree trespassing.
