— A man who has been in police custody since January was charged with the Christmas Eve murders of four people in Wilson County, according to reports.

Dereck Harris, 29, was in custody for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and a probation violation for a separate incident. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday charged him with four counts of murder, according to the Wilson Times.

Investigators said Tammy Pearce, her fiance Selby Outland, her son Shane Pearce, and his girlfriend Nikki Privette were all found shot to death on day before Christmas last year. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it may have been drug related and that Harris knew at least one of the victims.

It's unclear when Harris will be in court to face the charges.