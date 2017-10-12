Local News
Man charged with murder in Henderson
Posted 11:53 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:54 p.m. yesterday
Henderson, N.C. — Henderson police charged a man in connection to a murder Thursday.
Officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to the 400 Block of Merriman Street where Jason Lamont Gill, 44, was found deceased.
Joseph F. Parham, Jr. is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He received no bond pending his first appearance in court.
If anyone has information they are encouraged to contact the case agent, Detective A. Simmons, at 252-430-4234.
