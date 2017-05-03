Man charged with murder in death of 84-year-old Raleigh woman
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 6 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday charged 40-year-old Andreas Peter Bastas with murder in the death of 84-year-old woman, who died Monday at WakeMed.
According to investigators, initial reports that Renee Costa had fallen down stairs Saturday in her home were false.
On April 29, EMS responded to a call concerning a woman falling down the stairs in the 2300 block of Bertie Drive.
Costa was transported to Wake Med for treatment of her injuries. Costa died at the hospital on May 1.
The relationship between Bastas and Costa is unknown.
