Man charged with murder after shooting in Hoke County
Posted 11:12 a.m. today
Red Springs, N.C. — One man was shot and killed by another man early Sunday in Hoke County.
Around 3:15 a.m., deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at a home located 2529 Blue Springs Road in the town of Red Springs.
Officials found 27-year-old David McNair, Jr. with gunshot wounds. McNair, who lived in the home, died at the scene.
One suspect, 29-year-old Justin Smith of Calloway Road, was charged with first degree murder without bond for his connection to the shooting.
Officials have yet to determine the motive for the shooting. The incident is currently under investigation.
