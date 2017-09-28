Local News
Man charged with killing missing Raleigh woman
Posted 19 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Almost seven weeks after a Raleigh woman was last seen, police on Thursday charged a man with murder in her disappearance.
Andrew Eugene Meeks, 41, of 234 Westcroft Drive in Garner, is charged with killing Jennifer Ann Arrington on Aug. 12, police said.
Arrington, 44, was reported missing from her Schaub Drive apartment on Aug. 12.
No other details of the case were immediately available.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.