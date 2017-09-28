You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost seven weeks after a Raleigh woman was last seen, police on Thursday charged a man with murder in her disappearance.

Andrew Eugene Meeks, 41, of 234 Westcroft Drive in Garner, is charged with killing Jennifer Ann Arrington on Aug. 12, police said.

Arrington, 44, was reported missing from her Schaub Drive apartment on Aug. 12.

No other details of the case were immediately available.