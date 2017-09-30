You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Lillington woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was stabbed repeatedly with what authorities described as a "hand tool."

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Sherrod Anthony Ford, 22, of Dunn, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brianna Shintel Green, 18.

Deputies said Ford entered Green's house, at 4817 NC Highway 27, in Lillington, at about 2:45 a.m. Green's mother was able to get out of the house and get help from a neighbor, deputies said.

When Ford left the house, a neighbor shot at him as deputies arrived on the scene. Green was pronounced dead at the home.

Authorities said the victim and the suspect were in a relationship that ended recently.

Ford was being held in the Harnett County Detention Center without bond.