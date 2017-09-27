Man charged with hitting people at Durham food truck in US illegally
Posted 2:16 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A man charged with hitting several people in line for a food truck outside a Durham club over the weekend is in the U.S. illegally, according to federal authorities.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has put a detainer on Hugo Romero-Robles, who remains in the Durham County jail.
Neither ICE nor the Durham County Sheriff's Office would provide details on where Romero-Robles is from.
The 23-year-old is charged with driving while impaired and felony hit-and-run.
Seven people were injured early Sunday when they were struck by a white sedan while waiting by a food truck in the parking lot of Luna Nightclub, at 3019 Auto Drive, police said.
Two of the people remain in critical condition at a Durham hospital, police said.
Romero-Robles pleaded guilty two years ago to DWI and served two years on probation, according to court records.
Nathaniel Hopkins Sep 27, 2:37 p.m.
