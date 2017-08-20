Man charged with DWI in wrong-way crash on U.S. 70
Durham, N.C. — One man has been charged with DWI following a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 70 Saturday night.
Authorities said Keisha Lavette Davis, of Raleigh, was driving eastbound on U.S. 70 toward Cheek Road when she was struck head-on by Belsario Morales Gonzalez, of Durham, who was driving the wrong way.
Gonzalez’s vehicle spun 180 degrees as a result of the crash and Davis’ vehicle overturned and came to rest in the middle of the roadway, police said.
As a result of the initial crash, Davis was then rear-ended by a car driven by her daughter, Tierra Nachelle Davis, who had been following behind her.
Tierra Davis was then rear-ended by a vehicle driven by William Earl Watson, of Durham, and a fifth vehicle driven by Lamonte Eugene Stanfield, of Raleigh, was struck by debris from the crash.
Keisha Davis was taken to a local hospital with numerous fractures of her legs and pelvis. She was in stable condition Sunday evening.
Tierra Davis was treated for a fractured collar bone and other minor injuries.
Gonzalez was treated for minor abrasions and was charged with DWI following his release. A passenger inside his car was also taken to a local hospital for a possible broken collar bone.
