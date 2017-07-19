You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A desperate search continued Wednesday for a woman police say was shot and kidnapped by her ex-husband earlier this month.

Authorities said Ashley Davila, 29, and Heather Carter, 28, were at the Zip-N-Mart at 2413 Hope Mills Road on July 12 when an unknown person began firing shots just before 4 a.m.

Davila was shot in the hand during the incident, but was able to drive away from the scene, police said.

Police said Carter was unable to get back into the car and it was unclear if she was injured.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt II, of the 3200 block of Tully Lane in Hope Mills, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.

Detectives, who were concerned Carter may have sustained injuries in the shooting, continue to search for information about her whereabouts. Police said Proffitt is not cooperating with investigators.

"We have strong evidence that Jimmy Proffitt, the subject that was arrested, actually ambushed Heather and Ashley," said Sgt. Pedro Orellano. "He put Heather in the vehicle and then fled the scene. We have evidence that he went to Hope Mills."

Detectives on Monday also recovered a car that was driven away from the scene of the shooting by Proffitt and are asking anybody who may have seen the vehicle in the area of Hope Mills Road or Raeford Road to call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Carter is described as being white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has red hair, brown eyes and fair skin. Authorities said she has a tattoo of the word “clover” on her ankle, a tattoo of the letter “J” on her wrist and a tattoo of the name “Heather” on her shoulder.

"She was a good kid. I love her," said Carter's father, Michael. "I just want to bring her home."