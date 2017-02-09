You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fairmont man already charged in two sexual assaults in Fayetteville that occurred more than nine years apart has been charged in another decade-old case, police said Thursday.

Larry Dean Hunt, 50, of the 1600 block of Atkinson Road, was charged last month with second-degree rape in an alleged Nov. 9 incident and first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense in a July 2007 case. The latter case came to light during the investigation of the alleged November incident, police said.

Following his arrest, another woman came forward with information about another assault that allegedly occurred in April 2007. Police charged Hunt with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sex offense.

Hunt remains in the Cumberland County jail, where his bond has been increased to $375,000.

Police continue to search for other potential victims and asked that anyone with information about Hunt call Detective R. Deshields at 910-580-3016 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.