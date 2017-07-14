You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Zau

— A Parkton man has been charged in a Wednesday assault on his roommate that left her with a traumatic head injury, Cumberland County authorities said.

Joseph Douglas Miller, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and obtaining property by false pretense. He was being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $750,000 bond.

Shana Beckett was attacked in her home, in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane in Parkton, and authorities determined she had been beaten with a hammer. She was taken to Cape Valley Fear Medical Center and was later transferred to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Investigators determined Beckett's 2014 Toyota Corolla was missing, and authorities found it Thursday off U.S. Highway 301 in Fayetteville. Within an hour, they found Miller at a nearby motel.