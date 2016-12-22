You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police have arrested a man wanted in connection with robberies at three Christmas tree lots during a two day period.

Authorities said Howard Zelodis McBroom, 48, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony conspiracy in connection with the three incidents.

Police said that on Dec. 10, two men armed with a knife and a gun robbed employees at a lot on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and took a cash box, phone and iPad.

On Dec. 11, a man armed with a screwdriver took cash from an employee at a lot on Vivian Street and, later that day, a man armed with a knife attempted to rob employees at a tree lot on West Club Boulevard, but the employees had no cash.