— A Four Oaks man was arrested Sunday morning after an 89-year-old woman was attacked in her Smithfield home, police said.

Jose Campuzano-Remirez, 52, was charged with first-degree burglary, felonious assault, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree forcible rape and attempted first-degree sexual offense. He was being held in the Johnston County jail under a $1 million bond.

Police said they responded to a burglary call shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found the injured woman in her home. Two Smithfield Police Department K-9 teams were able to pick up a scent and traced it to Campuzano-Remirez, police said.