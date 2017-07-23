You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Three people were injured Sunday when shots were fired overnight at a Raleigh nightclub.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive in a strip mall.

Raymond Burroughs, 33, Johnny Green, 28, and Conrad Enudu, 22, were transported to WakeMed with injuries they sustained during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials said Nelson Kwame Brown, 24, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon in connection with the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Editor's Note: Officers were initially dispatched to 1606 N. Market Drive, where Club Amnesia is located. Raleigh Police have since indicated the incident happened at 1604 N. Market Drive, where The Motion Lounge is located.