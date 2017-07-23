Local News

Man charged after shooting injures 3 at Raleigh nightclub

Posted 7:59 a.m. yesterday
Updated 9:16 a.m. today

Officials said Nelson Kwame Brown, 24, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon in connection with the incident.

Raleigh, N.C. — Three people were injured Sunday when shots were fired overnight at a Raleigh nightclub.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1600 block of N. Market Drive in a strip mall.

Raymond Burroughs, 33, Johnny Green, 28, and Conrad Enudu, 22, were transported to WakeMed with injuries they sustained during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

3 injured in shooting at north Raleigh nightclub

Officials said Nelson Kwame Brown, 24, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon in connection with the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Editor's Note: Officers were initially dispatched to 1606 N. Market Drive, where Club Amnesia is located. Raleigh Police have since indicated the incident happened at 1604 N. Market Drive, where The Motion Lounge is located.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all