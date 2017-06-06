News

Man bitten on Delta flight by another passenger's dog

Posted 2:53 p.m. today
Updated 7:06 p.m. today

Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will launch a facial recognition feature for checking bags at the airport. (Deseret Photo)

ATLANTA — An airline passenger was bitten repeatedly in the face by a dog that was allowed on the plane to provide emotional support to another passenger.

According to an Atlanta police report, Marlin Jackson of Daphne, Alabama, was taken to a hospital Sunday in stable condition with "severe injury to the face due to several dog bites."

Jackson was bitten by a Labrador retriever-pointer mix brought on the Delta Air Lines flight to San Diego by Ronald Mundy Jr., a Marine Corps member from Mills River, North Carolina.

Two phone numbers listed for Mundy were out of service.

Mundy was not charged. Delta said he took a later flight, with the dog traveling in a kennel.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Thomas Williams Jun 6, 7:50 p.m.
    user avatar

    Somebody is seeing dollar bills in the eye. A lawsuit is soon to be filed against somebody.