— A man was bitten by a shark on Thursday at Wrightsville Beach when he went into the water to help a fisherman bring it to land.

The fisherman hooked the shark around 7:30 p.m. off the Johnnie Mercer Pier, according to NBC affiliate WECT. Another man, who was not identified, waded into the water beneath the pier to help bring it to shore.

Catherine Patton, a woman who works on the pier, told the television station that the shark bit the man on the arm as he was pulling it in.

"There was a lot of blood, but they took him away in an ambulance, and I think he's OK," Patton said.

The man was taken to a hospital before police and fire department crew arrived.