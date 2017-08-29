You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A wanted man connected to a deadly shooting in North Carolina has been arrested.

Local news outlets report that according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 24-year-old Jacobe Levone Walker was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old De'Monte RaShawn Perkins.

Police responded to a call of shots fired Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. Medics found Perkins and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Further details haven't been released.

It's unclear if Walker has an attorney.