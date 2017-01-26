You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday night in Florida in connection with the death of an 86-year-old army veteran found dead last week.

According to Fayetteville police, a tip from a family member led to the arrest of Jameel Malik Davidson, 21. Fayetteville police said Davidson lived in the same apartment complex as victim Gerald Gillespie.

Family members found Gillespie’s body in his apartment at 5 Briar Circle shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan 18. Relatives and friends said that when they had not heard from him, they became worried. The Army veteran was found in a pool of blood in his Briarwood apartment by his daughter-in-law, who called 911.

Family members say the decorated veteran had a daily routine which including always eating at the nearby K&W restaurant. Police say Davidson lives with his family in the apartment below where Gillespie lived. Police aren't revealing how Davidson became a suspect, but family members told investigators he was on a bus headed to Miami.​

"But we're thankful for the assistance of Mr. Davidson's family in helping bring this to a peaceful resolution, so he can be brought into custody," said Todd Joyce, Fayetteville police spokesman. "And again, he will face extradition back to Fayetteville."

Davidson was arrested when he got off the bus in Miami without incident. Police now believe robbery may have been the motive.

Davidson was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Wednesday night in Miami, Fla. He will remain in custody and face an extradition hearing.