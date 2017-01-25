Man arrested in Fla. in connection with death of Fayetteville veteran
Posted 8:11 p.m. today
Updated 8:12 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday night in Florida in connection with the death of an army veteran found dead last week.
Family members found the body of 86-year-old Gerald Gillespie in his apartment at 5 Briar Circle shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan 18. Relatives and friends said that when they had not heard from him, they became worried.
Fayetteville police began investigating the death as a homicide, but did not say how Gillespie died.
Fayetteville police said they identified Jameel Malik Davidson, 21, who lived in the same apartment complex as Gillespie, as a suspect.
Police said Davidson fled from Fayetteville and authorities began working with his family to coordinate a safe surrender.
Davidson was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Wednesday night in Miami, Fla. He will remain in custody and face an extradition hearing.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.