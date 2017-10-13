Man arrested in 2016 slaying of Raleigh cab driver
Posted 7 minutes ago
Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting last year of a Raleigh cab driver whose body was found lying on a street.
Tyron Diontae Cooper, 31, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 8, 2016 death of Nwabu Cyril Efobi, 56, authorities said. Police found the body of Efobi after they were called to a report of a shooting at 432 Hill Street shortly after 6 p.m. He died at the scene.
The shooting occurred outside Universal Cab Company, which is where Efobi worked.
Police did not immediately publicly disclose a motive for the shooting and it was not clear if the victim knew the suspect.
