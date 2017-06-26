You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man accused of peeping into a woman’s Fayetteville home early Saturday morning was arrested Monday afternoon.

The Fayetteville Police Department said 27-year-old Steven Michael Dunning drove to the Montibello subdivision, parked his vehicle and walked to the victim's home. Dunning concealed himself in the victim's back yard and began looking in a window.

The victim saw Dunning and called police just before 4 a.m., officials said.

Police said Dunning fled the scene, and officers were unable to find him. He abandoned his car, and it was towed.

Dunning was charged with secret peeping.

Police said Dunning has been charged in connection with similar incidents in the past and previous charges against him include peeping and cyberstalking.

In March, police said he was caught on surveillance video peeping into a woman’s home.

Dunning was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under $2,000 secured bond.