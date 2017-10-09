Man arrested for bringing gun through security checkpoint at RDU
Posted 11 minutes ago
Updated 8 minutes ago
Morrisville, N.C. — A Farmville man was arrested Sunday after he was found to be in possession of a gun at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said Douglas William Henry had a gun in his carry-on bag when he went through a security checkpoint in Terminal 2.
Henry, 60, of 8567 West Malboro Road, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.
In July, Garner native and country music singer Scotty McCreery was cited after he was found to be in possession of a gun and ammunition at the airport.
Sawyer said Henry was arrested while McCreery only received a citation because Henry did not have a concealed carry permit.
