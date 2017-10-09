You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Farmville man was arrested Sunday after he was found to be in possession of a gun at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said Douglas William Henry had a gun in his carry-on bag when he went through a security checkpoint in Terminal 2.

Henry, 60, of 8567 West Malboro Road, was charged with carrying a concealed gun.

In July, Garner native and country music singer Scotty McCreery was cited after he was found to be in possession of a gun and ammunition at the airport.

Sawyer said Henry was arrested while McCreery only received a citation because Henry did not have a concealed carry permit.