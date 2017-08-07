You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man has been arrested in Pitt County after being accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a sword at her home.

Pitt County deputies on Friday responded to a domestic dispute call at a home located at 5598 Moss Lane. A 44-year-old woman told officials her ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Jerry Louis Ward, Jr., banned her from leaving the house and threatened her with a sword.

According to officials, she was able to get past Ward and ran to a different location to call 911.

Ward was arrested later at his mother's home and charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery and assault on a female. His bond was set at $100,000.