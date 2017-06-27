You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Knightdale man accused of secretly "peeping" up the dresses of women at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds during the Got to be NC Festival last month had dozens of suspicious videos on his phone, a search warrant in the case shows.

Matthew Aaron Keller, 26, was spotted by others at the festival May 20 who held him until police arrived.

In seeking a warrant to search Keller's phone, Raleigh police wrote that Keller "admitted using his phone, placing it in a bag and walking up behind women and recording videos and pictures up women's dresses."

Keller gave written permission for officers to look at his phone where they found "over 32 videos and several pictures of different women," according to the warrant.

"There were eight videos where he did record the undergarments," the warrant said.

Keller was charged with eight felony counts of peeping. He was released on $50,000 bond.