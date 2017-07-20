You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Silver Alert was canceled on Friday for a 93-year-old Red Springs man after he was found alive and well after disappearing from his nursing home the night before.

Authorities said on Thursday that James Alford was last seen at about 2 p.m. at the Red Springs Assisted Living facility in the 1300 block of East 4th Avenue.

Alford is described as being black, 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has short silver hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Alford was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray and black long-sleeved shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Red Springs police at 910-843-3454.