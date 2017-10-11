You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A husband and wife were arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting outside a Raleigh club three years ago, police said.

Andrew Ellis, 31, and Dominique Wiley Ellis, 26, were charged with murder in the June 1, 2014, death of Vernon Oneal Jones Jr.

Jones, 26, of Lillington, was shot in a parking lot at the corner of West Hargett and South West streets after he left Club Bodi.

Police said at the time that Jones might have been among those fleeing the nightclub after a disturbance, but it was unclear if the shooting was related to the disturbance inside the club, at 310 S. West St.

No information was released Wednesday as to a motive for the shooting or what evidence linked the Ellises to the crime.