Man, 26, dies after New Bern shooting
Posted 7:28 a.m. today
Updated 7:29 a.m. today
New Bern, N.C. — A man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a shooting.
Around 9 p.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the area of Trent Court.
At the scene, they found 26-year-old Antonio Clark suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark was transported to the Carolina East Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's "tips" line at 252-636-5034.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.