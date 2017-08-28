You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 7:28 a.m. today Updated 7:29 a.m. today

— A man died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a shooting.

Around 9 p.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to report of a shooting in the area of Trent Court.

At the scene, they found 26-year-old Antonio Clark suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark was transported to the Carolina East Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's "tips" line at 252-636-5034.