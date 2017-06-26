Local News
Man, 19, dies after fall from balcony in Holden Beach
Posted 48 minutes ago
Holden Beach, N.C. — A man died Friday night after falling from a third-story balcony at a building on Sand Dune Lane in Holden Beach, police said.
Officials said the man, who was 19 years old, fell at about 7 p.m. He was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where he was pronounced dead.
The man's name has not been released.
Police said they do not suspect foul play in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.
