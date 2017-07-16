Makers of cherry-flavored Cheerwine invited to White House
Posted 12:40 p.m. today
Updated 4:01 p.m. today
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina soft drink is being featured at a White House effort to focus on products made in the U.S.A.
Multiple media organizations report representatives of Salisbury-based Cheerwine will join President Donald Trump and manufacturers from each state on Monday. The White House effort seeks to encourage other companies to manufacture their products in the United States.
Cherry-flavored Cheerwine marks its 100th anniversary this year and the company is owned by the founder's great-grandsons.
The soda often is used in southern recipes such as barbecued chicken.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.