On Dec. 1, Lynda Loveland will leave Capitol Broadcasting Company to spend more time with her family.

Loveland, who co-anchors the WRAL News at 4, 5:30 and 10 p.m., wants to be able to spend evening hours with her three children, ages 10, 12 and 14.

Rick Gall, WRAL-TV news director, said Loveland is "both a terrific anchor and person. In social media and out in the community, she’s a rock star. Over the years, her many talents have served us and viewers well. We’ll truly miss her."

Loveland's new day job will be as public policy director for the North Carolina Farm Bureau. She grew up on a farm, so she should feel right at home.

Her 19 years at CBC began as a weekend anchor on FOX 50. She later anchored weeknights on FOX 50 and then shifted to the morning and noon anchor desk. After a decade at WRAL-TV, she moved to the WRAL-FM (MIX 101.5) morning show. In 2014, she returned to WRAL-TV.