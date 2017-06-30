You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a week of pleasant weather that brought sun and low humidity to most of North Carolina, storms rolled through around noon on Friday and will continue through the weekend.

Showers moving east across the state blew into the Triangle around lunchtime. A final band of rain will move through around the evening commute, said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, but then the storms will taper off.

The weekend will likely bring rain, too. A 30 percent chance of rain persists through most of Saturday as temperatures hit 88 degrees, but Gardner said the day won't be a washout.

"Even though it's 30 percent all across the board, it's not going to rain all day Saturday," Gardner said. "We're def looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms.

"It's just that we could see them at any point during the day."

Temperatures will rise on Sunday to 93, and the chance of storms bump back to 30 percent in the afternoon.