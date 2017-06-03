You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Low humidity for the second day in a row is making for a pleasant weekend to be outside.

The dew point, which measure moisture in the air, started Saturday at 58. Measurements in the 50s make the air feel drier than the stifling humidity that can sometimes settle into North Carolina.

"Much like (Friday), our dew point will be low," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "So, even though our temperatures will warm up, it won't feel bad out there with our lower humidity."

Temperatures around central North Carolina will warm up to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

High pressure sitting over the state is keeping the weather nice for the early part of the weekend. But as that system works its way off the coast, a cold front will sweep in behind it to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

"It will help to bump up our chance for showers and thunderstorms (on Sunday), but our real chance comes on Monday," Gardner said. "It looks like Monday may be rather wet."

If storms develop on Sunday, Gardner said they're likely to be late in the day, but the chance ramps back on up Monday to 50 percent.