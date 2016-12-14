You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16XsS

More on this Map: Holiday light shows

This weekend, my family will be going on our annual hunt for awesome Christmas light shows in neighborhoods across Raleigh.

A big shout out to all of the people who have spent countless hours and dollars stringing up lights, blowing up inflatables (we saw a two-story snowman the other day!) and keeping it all running for the rest of us to enjoy.

If you're not sure where to look, WRAL.com's Out & About section has a great holiday light map.