Looking for Christmas lights? Check WRAL's map

Posted December 14

Holiday lights

This weekend, my family will be going on our annual hunt for awesome Christmas light shows in neighborhoods across Raleigh.

A big shout out to all of the people who have spent countless hours and dollars stringing up lights, blowing up inflatables (we saw a two-story snowman the other day!) and keeping it all running for the rest of us to enjoy.

If you're not sure where to look, WRAL.com's Out & About section has a great holiday light map.

