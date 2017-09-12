You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A longtime Wake County Superior Court judge on Tuesday announced his retirement from the bench.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens will retire from the bench effective Nov. 1, according to a news release. He has served as the senior resident judge since 2001.

"Judge Stephens has served with integrity, with excellence, and with an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and justice," North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin said in a statement.

Stephens was appointed to the Superior Court in 1984, was elected as a resident judge in 1986 and will retire as the longest-serving senior resident judge in Wake County.