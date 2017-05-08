You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A longtime employee at North Carolina Central University died late Sunday after he was trapped inside a home on fire in north Durham.

Around 11:15 p.m., Durham firefighters responded to a fire at 1214 Summerville Lane.

An alarm system in the house alerted the monitoring company to a possible fire, and when the company called the home, a man confirmed the house was on fire and that everyone was getting out, authorities said.

When firefighters arrived, a woman met them outside and told them she believed someone was still inside. Firefighters entered the house through a second-floor window, but the fire was too advanced, and they were forced to retreat before locating the man.

The body of William Michael Logan, 52, was found later in a second-floor bathroom, authorities said.

Logan worked as a construction engineer in Facilities Management at N.C. Central, officials said.

The back of the three-story, 3,900-square-foot home was gutted by the blaze, authorities said.

The fire appears to have started on a back deck, although authorities haven't determined the cause. Discarded cigarettes and tiki torches on the deck are being investigated as possible causes.

The fire likely burned for a while before it was notices, authorities said.

"It's a big house," said Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi. "There are a lot of spaces, a lot of places where the fire can get into and hide, so there was a lot of destructive work in accessing those spots."