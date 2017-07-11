You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Y54

— The school day is much longer for one group of Wake County students, and many parents are not happy.

Students who live in the Kenwood Community and attend Brassfield Elementary are now getting home an hour later than they used to, according to parents.

"They are one of the very first stops to get picked up in the morning and the very last stops off in the evenings," Jennifer Williams said.

The first bus stop arrives at 7:25 a.m., while the school bell rings at 9:15 a.m. School gets out at 3:45 p.m., and the last stop is 5:15 p.m. - nearly a 10-hour day for elementary school children. The bus makes about twice the stops than it did last year.

"I have a kindergartner who starts her staggered entry day tomorrow," said another concerned parent. "It is just way too late for her to get home at 5:12 p.m."

Williams agrees.

"My daughter is getting off at 5:15 p.m. I can't feed her, do homework and get to an after-school activity in 15 minutes. It's not possible," Williams said.

Parents in the community said they have complained multiple times to the school system.

"I complained again, and actually got a phone call and she sort of explained the same thing, there is nothing we can do," said Williams. "I talked to the supervisors who explained that we are in a non-proximity school and we are within the guidelines and that was what we were going to get."

When WRAL reached out Wake County schools, a spokesperson said the commute was not within the guidelines and that officials will review the route.

A decision about the route could be made as early as Wednesday.