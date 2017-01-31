You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

You might want to think twice the next time you leave your purse in the car as you walk your child into school ... or their dance class.

The town of Cary Police Department recently issued a warning, reminding people to lock up their cars and not leave valuables in plain view while they go to the gym, after a string of break-ins of cars parked in gym parking lots.

The crimes - nine in the past 30 days - have happened at all times of the day at multiple gym franchises, Cary Police Corp. Chris Redig said. Compare that to just 33 car break-ins in gym parking lots in Cary in 2016.

While the warning focused on gym parking lots, Redig said people should be careful anywhere they park.

"These recommendations extend to any kind of parking lot," he said. "These parking lots are targeted because there are a lot of cars and they are unintended."

The suspect or suspects are breaking vehicle windows and targeting purses and items left in front seat compartments. And, in some cases, they're not even getting out of their cars to commit the crime. Redig said some simply smash a window from the passenger side of their own vehicle, reach in and steal whatever they see.

"They are very quick incidents and they can happen anywhere," Redig said.

And by anywhere, he includes other parking lots where we hop out on a regular basis - grocery stores, the soccer fields, your kids' gymnastics studio. Among my circle of friends, I've heard of similar crimes committed at places most of us pop in and out of every day - schools, community pools, our neighborhoods and elsewhere.

"It's become a problem where we leave valuables in plain site of passing cars," Redig said. "If you can, take it with you."

If you can't take your purse, for instance, Redig recommends securing it in the trunk so it won't entice anybody walking or driving by.

"We want to take that visible temptation away," he said.

After all, a stolen purse isn't just a hassle. It also could lead to more serious crimes than somebody simply taking cash from your wallet. Criminals also get valuable information from credit cards, your driver's license and other documents that could lead to identity theft, Redig said.

In a press release, Cary police shared some recommendations about how to leave your car when you park it somewhere and what to do if you see a crime in action.

Avoid leaving valuables in plain view, including loose change and cash.

Always roll up the windows and lock the car.

Immediately call 911 if confronted and provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Remember to take quick actions in notifying police to help increase the chances of apprehending the suspect and preventing future incidents.

Anyone with information about the gym break-ins in Cary is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012 or Cary Crime Stoppers at 919-460-4636. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at caller's request. Cary Police share more crime prevention and safety tips on its website.

And, next time you drop your kid off somewhere, just take your purse in with you.