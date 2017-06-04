You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Witness accounts that said attackers in London shouted “this is for Alllah” before killing seven and wounding dozens Saturday has many suggesting the attacks could be rooted in Islamic extremism.

While no motive has been confirmed, the news is disheartening to many Muslims across the Triangle, who said it goes against what their religion stands for.

Mowlid Ali, the Imam at Masjid Ibad Ar-Rahman mosque in Durham, said worshippers are all devastated by the attack. Saturday night, they met at the mosque to pray for the victims and they plan to do the same Sunday night.

“It hurts all of us because there are people who like to generalize and make that this is what all the Muslims believe. We don’t associate with terrorism or extremism. There are 1.6 billion Muslims all over the world,” Ali said.

Images: Police respond to London attack

During the holy month of Ramadan, which began May 26, Muslims focus on the core principals and teachings of the Quran, including kindness, generosity and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

Ali reiterated what many before him said in the wakes of attacks that have ties to Islamic extremism- that it’s not what he or anybody at his mosque stands for.

“It is actually a verse in the Quran that says that the murder of one person is the murder of humanity, so those are the teachings that we follow- respect one another. And we respect the sanctity of life,” he said.