— Two local businesses have combined their efforts to create a new, sustainably-produced coffee lip balm.

"I know people are really going to love the soothing effect and fresh roasted coffee experience while using this moisturizing product,” said Scott Conary of Carrboro Coffee Roasters.

Conary worked with Lizzie Chadbourne of Lo & Behold, a quality body care company, to produce the all-natural espresso lip balm, which is now available at retail outlets throughout the Triangle including Open Eye Café, The Durham Co-Op Market, Be Pure Beauty and dozens more.

Chadbourne first discovered Conary and Carrboro Coffee Roasters at the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market, where she started selling her products to grow her business.

“I love partnering with other small businesses," said Chadboure. “Not only am I very happy to work with Scott, but I am inspired by the detail he puts into products."

The creative balm is handmade by infusing freshly ground Carrboro Coffee Roasters coffee in certified organic coconut oil for over six hours. The coffee-infused coconut oil is then blended with certified organic jojoba oil, mango butter, beeswax, castor oil and vitamin E and hand poured into plastic-free, recyclable .25 oz. tins. Even the label, which was designed by Carrboro designer and artist Suzy Porterfield of Davie Paper Co., is local.

According to Chadbourne, the lip balm doubles as an aromatherapy balm, so rubbing a small amount on your forehead increases energy.

“We are always looking for unique ways to work with local brands we admire," said Conary. “These partnerships bring out the best in each company and create something truly unique.”